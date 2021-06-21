Ariana Grande Is Flawless From Every Angle in Her ‘pov’ Debut Performance

Ariana Grande sings “for all of my pretty and all of my ugly too,” but let’s be honest, what ugly? The flawless 27-year-old released an official live rendition of “pov” with Vevo on Monday, marking her very first performance from positions. Glowing on a lavender-lit stage blooming with flowers, Grande leans on her natural talents: delivering vocals and looking like a fairy.

Grande previously worked with Vevo to give us performances of “Dangerous Woman,” “Be Alright,” “Leave Me Lonely,” “Greedy,” and “Into You.” Her “pov” live performance marks the singer’s return to 2020’s positions after taking a little time to do the wife thing following her marriage with her quarantine boo, real-estate agent Dalton Gomez, in an intimate home wedding in May. Frankly, I think we all married Ariana Grande that day. Celebrate the beginning of Cancer season with the June 26 baby above.