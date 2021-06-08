Armie Hammer Reportedly Checks Into Florida Treatment Facility

Photo: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In the wake of sexual assault and abuse allegations, Vanity Fair reports that Armie Hammer has left the Cayman Islands and checked into a Florida in-patient treatment facility outside Orlando as of Monday, May 31, in an attempt to address his “drug, alcohol, and sex issues.” The decision comes two and a half months after Hammer was publicly accused of “violently raping” and physically assaulting a former romantic partner in 2017; the woman, known as Effie, accused the actor in a press conference on March 18. The Los Angeles Police Department later confirmed they had opened an investigation based on her report, made in February of this year.

The allegation was only the most recent and most severe claim against Hammer, who was first accused of sexual coercion and psychological abuse in social media posts earlier this year, which also detailed the actor’s alleged BDSM and cannibalism fantasies. Hammer was subsequently dropped by his agency WME, and removed from several projects, including Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez, The Offer, Gaslit, The Billion Dollar Spy, and Tracy Letts’s Broadway play The Minutes, to name a few.

The actor’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler, has denied all of the allegations against his client, claiming Effie’s continued contact with Hammer over text “undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations.” Declared Brettler in March, all of Hammer’s interactions with his sexual partners have been “completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory.”