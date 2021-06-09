Give Roses to Lil Jon and Tituss Burgess, Bachelor in Paradise’s New Hosts

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

Maybe they’ll discover what white nonsense this is. Lil Jon and Tituss Burgess are among the carousel of co-hosts set to join Bachelor in Paradise this summer, after the controversial departure of tenured host Chris Harrison from the franchise. Variety reports that Jon, Burgess, as well as Lance Bass and the previously announced David Spade, will be serving as “rotating hosts” for the Paradise season, which will reflect a more humorous creative direction for the spinoff series. Variety also reports that fan-favorite Bachelorette contestant Wells Adams will return in some bartending capacity, in addition to his fiancée, Modern Family star and franchise superfan Sarah Hyland. This Mad Libs of hosts (Who’s next? Tom Jones? The Mamma Mia! dads?) will facilitate the horny goings-on within Paradise’s sprawling beach, which will be the first season in two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tragically, we’re still not privy to who’s on the cast list. Please, no Surgical Skin Salesmen allowed.