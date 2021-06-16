Allow Banks to Escort You Straight to Hell

We’ve seen the devil. We met her last night … in Banks’s new music video, that is. The pop singer-songwriter returned on June 16 with sultry new single “The Devil,” alongside a haunting Twilight homage music video. “I’m the devil and I speed with the pedal on the gas,” she whispers in the chorus, à la “bad guy.” The video finds Banks (the mononym of Jillian Rose Banks) kidnapping a devilish man from a bar to take him to a fireside ritual with her friends, who are, well, a different kind of devilish. Banks said in a statement that the video, which she co-directed, drew on Francis Ford Coppola’s Dracula and Robert Zemeckis’s Death Becomes Her. “This video represents the twisted, surreal, and playful world that I exist in as the devil,” she added. “In this world, I hypnotize and stuff every demon in a box while I dance, fly, and play with my devil sisters. Someone write my new name down.” Demon girl summer rages on.

