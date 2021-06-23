7 Great Audiobooks to Listen to This Month

Photo: Publisher

Length: 10 hours, 3 minutes

Read by: The author

Speed you can listen: At least 1.6x

The conceit of this essay collection from the star YA author can sound like a bit much. Recognizing that our whole culture circles around the concept of “reviewing” (note the purpose of this column), Green waxes and wanes on several random topics, eventually giving them starred reviews on a scale of one to five. However, his personal ruminations on such things as The Great Gatsby, sunsets, and Diet Dr. Pepper (his beverage of choice) are very moving, not to mention emotionally, historically and intellectually perceptive. Also: Have you ever sung along with an audiobook? There’s a moment when Green asks you to join him in singing the war anthem “We’re Here Because We’re Here.” I sang along, alone, outside, just me and John Green. It put me at peace with the universe. And yes, I wept, okay? Though I’d really love to know what Green thinks of the newly released Dr. Pepper Zero, I give this audiobook five stars.