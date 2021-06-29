In Other Big Red News, Taylor Swift Will Feature on Big Red Machine’s New Album

Photo: Natasha Moustache/Getty Images

This morning’s news cycle ain’t big enough for two Big Red things. There’s already a heinous Clifford the Big Red Dog trailer to contend with. Now we learn that Big Red Machine is releasing its second album, titled How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? You mean to tell us that today — the very same morning we learn that the precocious Spotify child from Big Little Lies will act opposite a Big Red Dog — Aaron Dessner of the National and Justin Vernon (a.k.a. Bon Iver) have announced that they will release a new album under their Big Red Machine moniker, and it will apparently have nothing to do with Clifford? The matrix glitches in mysterious ways.

According to a press release, the 15-track album will feature “guest vocals and writing contributions” from the likes of Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold, Ben Howard, Sharon Van Etten, Lisa Hannigan, and Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift. Who is rerecording Red because she left Big Machine. Will collab with Big Red Machine. We give up. How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? is out August 27, and you can already watch the lyric video for the track “Latter Days,” featuring Anaïs Mitchell. Y’all need to learn more words to name your bands and record labels and albums and giant dogs with. Seriously.