Blonde Billie Eilish Has More Fun in New Video for ‘Lost Cause’

Blonde Billie Eilish trades the scowl for smiles in her new music video for “Lost Cause.” Set at a vaguely sapphic sleepover, Eilish sings about moving on from an ex who, frankly, sounds like a scrub. “You ain’t nothing but a lost cause, and this ain’t nothing like it once was,” she croons in the chorus, surrounded by her girls. They’re twerking, they’re making a mess, they’re flipping off the camera, and they got Billie doing TikTok dances. They’ve got new rules, they count ’em! Clearly, blondes do have more fun. The formerly green Grammy winner’s new look ushers in her second album, Happier Than Ever, out July 30. “Lost Cause” follows up the single “Your Power,” which got a much more sss-erious music video. No snakes, just vibes in the new Billie Eilish visual above.

