Blacula Rises Again With MGM Reboot, Currently In Development

William Marshall is undead and loving it with costar Pam Grier in a promo photo for 1973’s Scream Blacula Scream. Photo: FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images

Throw out your garlic and ship your crucifixes back to Grandma: MGM is hoping you’ll welcome a brand-new Blacula across your threshold soon. According to Variety, the studio is getting the fang back together again for a reboot of the classic 1972 blaxploitation movie, which starred William Marshall as “the Black Avenger,” otherwise known as “Dracula’s soul brother.” Deon Taylor will reportedly direct the new film, said to be “in the works,” in addition to co-writing the screenplay with Micah Ranum.

Per Variety’s description of Blacula, the reboot will maintain the Dark Prince’s creation story in keeping with the original films. “Blacula is an ancient African prince who is cursed by Dracula after he fails to agree to end the slave trade,” it reads. “Blacula is entombed and awakens 200 years later, ready to avenge the death of his ancestors and of those responsible for robbing his people of their work, culture and heritage as they appropriated it for profit.”

The modern reboot will reportedly take place after the events of the 1973 sequel Scream Blacula Scream and be “set in a metropolitan city post-coronavirus pandemic.” Honestly, we’re kind of excited to see what the vampires thought about 2020. Can’t imagine they were thrilled with the “everyone staying indoors” part.