Photo: John Lamparski/WireImage

Between her new horror film and Diablo Cody’s Lady Killers adaptation, Netflix is shaping up to be the new home for Blake Lively content, a home that sounds way less horrifying that the one described in We Use to Live Here by author Marcus Kliewer. According to Deadline, the Rhythm Section actress is reportedly set to star in, as well as produce, the streamer’s adaptation of Kliewer’s novella, published to Reddit’s horror hub NoSleep. As the outlet also points out, Netflix previously purchased another NoSleep story for adaptation, Matt Query’s eerie rural tale My Wife & I Bought a Ranch.

We Used to Live Here, which you can read right now if you like, follows the plight of a new homeowner, who finds herself interrupted during move-in by the arrival of a nuclear family of strangers. The family just wants to take a look around the old place, they explain; they used to live there, after all. After making the extremely ill-advised decision to let them in, the homeowner and her girlfriend find themselves snowed in with the family during a blizzard. While we’re not sure what happens after that, we’re pretty certain it isn’t making hot chocolate and enjoying a round of Scattergories. Though, after a year inside with just our families, the idea of being suddenly trapped in our homes with people we actually have to make small talk with does sound like a horror story, all on its lonesome.