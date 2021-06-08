Yes, Calm Down, Bo Burnham’s Inside Will Be on Spotify

Photo: Netflix

Look, Daddy made us some content. Bo Burnham announced on Twitter that the songs from his new Netflix special, Inside, will be released as an album on Thursday. That means you’ll soon be able to listen to “Welcome to the Internet,” “White Woman’s Instagram,” and “That Funny Feeling,” without scrubbing through Netflix to get to your favorite song. The tweet links to a widget with buttons to pre-save the album on various streaming services, including Spotify. Burnham also apologized for the delay, which was very considerate of him.

inside (the songs) is out as an album on thursday. sorry for the delay. https://t.co/Gy4yCI3vM9 — Bo Burnham (@boburnham) June 8, 2021

Fans have been begging Burnham to release the album since Inside dropped on Netflix late last month — mostly through posting memes, as is the internet’s way. The announcement that Inside will be on Spotify (and other music-streaming platforms, but the memes are mostly concerned with Spotify) is especially notable because Bo Burnham’s 2016 special, Make Happy, wasn’t released as an album. Fans feared that he’d take the same route with Inside, but it seems that, in the five years between specials, Bo has learned the value of platform diversification. Plus, the songs are just really catchy.