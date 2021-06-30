Bowen Yang and Joel Kim Booster Are Going to Fire Island, for Work This Time

Photo: Google Images/Shutterstock

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a subculture gaining traction in mainstream representation must be in want of a Pride and Prejudice adaptation. It happened for Bollywood, it happened zombies, it even happened for YouTubers, and now it’s happening for gay New Yorkers. Weird order to do it in, but ok! Variety is reporting that Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live, Las Culturistas) and Joel Kim Booster (Shrill, Urgent Care) are set to star in Fire Island for Searchlight. Directed by Andrew Ahn off a script by Booster, the film will be a riff on Jane Austen’s timeless tale of negging and intra-class distinctions.

Fire Island will tell the story of two best friends who go on a weeklong trip to the titular Fire Island, a longtime queer mini-break destination. As Variety notes, 4th of July weekend is a timely peg for this news, as it’s the 45th anniversary of the first Invasion of the Pines. The film will stream on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+’s Star label, internationally.