Britney Spears Apologizes to Fans for ‘Pretending I’m Ok’ on Instagram

#FreeBritney. Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

For years, Britney Spears’s Instagram has been the heart of the #FreeBritney movement as the only place to get updates from the pop star. Fans latched on to every detail, obsessively comparing emoji use, clothing, and backgrounds, some believing she was sending secret messages to them and others feeling like it wasn’t Britney behind the posts at all. While the singer didn’t address Instagram in her moving testimony Wednesday, she did post a statement on her favorite social media explaining her relationship to it the following day. Under a quote attributed to Albert Einstein about reading kids fairy tales, Britney says she grew up with her mother pretending everything was okay. “I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week 📰 … you obviously really know now it’s not !!!!” she wrote. “I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture their Instagram in a fun light 💡🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!! Believe it or not pretending that I’m ok has actually helped.”

“I decided to post this quote today because by golly if you’re going through hell … I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence … existence … and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked,” she finished. Not to get ahead of ourselves, but Britney’s IG was already one of the most positive places on Instagram — imagine a Britney feed where she’s living her life to the fullest! While the process to end Spears’s conservatorship has only just begun, Britney’s Instagram is free.