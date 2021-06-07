Local New Jersey Hero Returns to Broadway

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Instead of bringing a bouquet of flowers to throw on the stage, please consider a bunch of cold Wawa hoagies instead. Over a year after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered Broadway theaters, Bruce Springsteen is reviving his wildly popular solo show, Springsteen on Broadway, which is set to return on Saturday, June 26 at the St. James Theatre. The show will enjoy a limited summer run up until Saturday, September 4. Per a press release, all audiences members will be required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine to gain admission to the theater. “I loved doing Springsteen on Broadway,” the musician said in a statement, “and I’m thrilled to have been asked to reprise the show as part of the reopening of Broadway.” The show, which was one of Broadway’s hottest tickets, originally ran from October 2017 to December 2018 before it was filmed as a Netflix special. Quick! Do David Byrne next.