Cardi B Is Coming Back for F10

Only 10’s are slated to be in the cast of F10. At the Los Angeles premiere for F9, Vin Diesel told Entertainment Tonight that rapper Cardi B would be staying the Fast & Furious–verse for another flick. Cardi will be reprising her role of “that bitch,” as she put it in a different interview. “We are very much excited to evolve her character and to expand it to the finale,” Diesel said. “She made it just in time. She came in Fast 9 just in time.”

Little is known about Cardi B’s character, other than that she is more a part of the mythos than her rather late in-franchise appearance would imply. “She’s actually really embedded into the overall universe,” said F9 director Justin Lin. “She’s been around for a long time and this is just the first time we are seeing her, so I’m really excited to explore that character.”

F9 marks the beginning of the end for the Fast movies. The franchise, which has become one of Universal Studio’s most reliable moneymakers, is set to conclude with F10 and F11. “The finale comes because every good story needs a finale; because every book that you’ve read has a last chapter; because that’s the nature of storytelling,” Diesel told Vulture. Further Fast spinoffs may come, and Cardi B could very well wind up helming one herself. In the world of Fast & Furious, truly anything is possible.