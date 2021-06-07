Photo: Shutterstock

Universal Pictures is turning the story of the takedown of Harvey Weinstein into a movie called She Said. Deadline reports that Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan will star as the two reporters who wrote the bombshell New York Times report detailing Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct and assault of numerous women over his long career. The film is based on She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement, a 2019 book by Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor (the real-life journalists behind the investigation) that details their reporting process. Set to begin production this summer, the procedural drama will be directed by Maria Schrader, with the script written by Oscar winner Rebecca Lenkiewicz. Oscar nominee Megan Ellison will executive produce alongside Sue Nagle for Annapurna Pictures, while Oscar winners Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner will produce for Plan B Entertainment. Though the two actresses previously co-starred in a 2008 Broadway production of The Seagull, this will be the first time they appear together on screen. As for the real Weinstein? He likely won’t be seeing the film anytime soon, given that he is now “almost technically blind” and serving a 23-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault.