Watch Megan Hilty Sing About Being a Manic Cartoon Centaur

An esteemed cast of theatre actors brought together in a talented ensemble to bring a radically original new series to life? What is this, another Good Wife spinoff? No, it’s better. It’s a cartoon musical fantasia about a horse named Horse, voiced by Kimiko Glenn, who is transported to a magical world of centaurs, called Centaurworld, full of centaur boys and centaur girls. In the preview clip above, there’s Josh Radnor as a giraffe centaur, Megan Hilty as a llama centaur, Parvesh Cheena as a zebra centaur, Chris Diamantopoulos as … a bird centaur, we think (??), and Megan Nicole Dong as a doe or maybe really it’s an antelope centaur. Look, the definition of “centaur” is loose and inclusive in Centaurworld. Jessie Mueller is there, too, as a mysterious figure who may or may not be the villain. The animation in this family-friendly series is super-colorful and pretty, slightly more Adventure Time than My Little Pony, and the musical number is goofy and catchy. There’s also a full-length trailer (below) that gives slightly more context to the chaos, establishing some pretty intense world-building, mythos, and action. The series premieres on Netflix July 30, so get ready for more songs about being a horse-person from theatre’s best and brightest.

