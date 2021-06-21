Chlöe x Nina Simone’s Encore Performance on GMA Has Us ‘Feeling Good’

Watch in awe — no! — mesmerization — no! — delight — no! — astonishment as Chlöe Bailey of Chloe x Halle delivers an encore performance of “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone on Good Morning America. Looking like a sunset on the summer solstice, Chlöe sings the 1965 Nina Simone classic with a fire that no fuddy-duddy haters could possibly extinguish.

Her original performance, part of ABC’s Together We Triumph — A Soul of a Nation special, turned heads for being too sexy. First of all, who asked? Second, why’d your head turn, then? Quick, answer. Nina Simone’s granddaughter had none of that, saying her grandma “would’ve loved that performance as much as I do!”

“The performance was inspired by her spirit and her confidence and her honesty, and I worked incredibly hard to put it together,” Chlöe shared on Good Morning America Monday. “I still have scrapes and bruises from all the rehearsals. I’m just so happy to see that her granddaughter loved it.” Ultimately, Chlöe got the approval from the one who matters, Beyoncé her sister, Halle, who tweeted “MY SISTER MOTHERFUCKING MURDERED THAT PERFORMANCE!!!!!!! I TOLD YALL !!!” on Saturday. Watch Chlöe continue to make her sister, her internet aunties, and her ancestors endlessly proud above.