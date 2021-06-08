Bachelor Franchise Puts Chris Harrison in the Exit Limo

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Take a moment and say your goodbyes. Long-standing Bachelor and Bachelorette host Chris Harrison has permanently exited the franchise, months after he became embroiled in a racism controversy that tarnished his goodwill among viewers. Deadline reports that Harrison received a “mid-range eight-figure payoff” from the franchise, which comes with the “promise to keep his mouth shut” from a confidentiality settlement. Harrison had been the host of every Bachelor, Bachelorette, and spinoff series since its inaugural season in 2002, until a February Extra interview with former Bachelorette lead Rachel Lindsay altered the course of his career: In the interview, Harrison defended the prior racist behavior of Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell and excused historical racism. Despite numerous apologies and attempts at damage control, the franchise put Harrison on a hosting hiatus, with former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe co-hosting the current Bachelorette season and David Spade filling in for this summer’s Bachelor in Paradise. Harrison has yet to comment about his departure.