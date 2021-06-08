bachelor nation

Bachelor Franchise Puts Chris Harrison in the Exit Limo

By
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Take a moment and say your goodbyes. Long-standing Bachelor and Bachelorette host Chris Harrison has permanently exited the franchise, months after he became embroiled in a racism controversy that tarnished his goodwill among viewers. Deadline reports that Harrison received a “mid-range eight-figure payoff” from the franchise, which comes with the “promise to keep his mouth shut” from a confidentiality settlement. Harrison had been the host of every Bachelor, Bachelorette, and spinoff series since its inaugural season in 2002, until a February Extra interview with former Bachelorette lead Rachel Lindsay altered the course of his career: In the interview, Harrison defended the prior racist behavior of Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell and excused historical racism. Despite numerous apologies and attempts at damage control, the franchise put Harrison on a hosting hiatus, with former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe co-hosting the current Bachelorette season and David Spade filling in for this summer’s Bachelor in Paradise. Harrison has yet to comment about his departure.

More From Bachelor Nation

See All

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
Bachelor Franchise Puts Chris Harrison in the Exit Limo