Chrissy Teigen Apologizes Again for ‘Asshole Past’ Twitter Bullying

Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen published a longer-form apology on Medium for her past Twitter bullying, after apologizing to Courtney Stodden on Twitter in May. “I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you’ve done,’” Teigen wrote of the past month, during which she stepped down from a narrator role in Netflix’s Never Have I Ever in the wake of her resurfaced statements. “Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past.” Without naming Stodden — whom Teigen previously told to kill themself on Twitter in 2011, and who accepted Teigen’s apology while noting they were still blocked by Teigen’s Twitter account — Teigen acknowledged that she had “apologized publicly to one person,” and is “in the process” of apologizing to others. “It’s like my own version of that show My Name is Earl!” she joked in the apology note.

Teigen tried to further explain her past trolling, writing, “If there was a pop culture pile-on, I took to Twitter to try to gain attention and show off what I at the time believed was a crude, clever, harmless quip. I thought it made me cool and relatable if I poked fun at celebrities.” She continued, “I’ll honestly get sharp, stabbing pains in my body, randomly remembering my asshole past, and I deserve it.” Teigen further insisted she “wasn’t mean in my everyday life,” and wondered why it was “not a huge red flag” to her when people told her she was “so much nicer in person.” The model and influencer also addressed her own experience with Twitter trolling as a celebrity, writing, “the irony of this is not lost on me.”

Teigen claimed she wasn’t asking for fans’ “forgiveness, only your patience and tolerance.” “I’m not a victim here,” she wrote. “The subjects of your sympathy — and mine — should be those I put down.” The star went on to foreshadow her public return, though, adding, “I have so much love to give if you are open and willing to accept it. And if not, that’s okay too.”