Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hook up one more of those goo-filled pods: Yet another human being is getting plugged into the Matrix. According to Deadline, Christina Ricci is now listed in an updated press kit about director Lana Wachowski’s upcoming Matrix 4, alongside returning franchise stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, and Brian J. Smith help round out the cast/power the global computer system that fabricates the simulated reality in which we all live.

Ricci previously worked with Lana and Lilly Wachowski on the directing duo’s Speed Racer, the 2008 cinematic adaptation of the ‘60s anime series by Tatsuo Yoshida, alongside Emile Hirsch. Hopefully the news of her addition to the film will help soften the blow of Hugo Weaving and his iconic Agent Smith sadly sitting out The Matrix 4, premiering in theaters and on HBO Max December 22, due to a scheduling conflict. Then again, this is the Matrix. They can have Christina Ricci’s face peel away during the last few seconds of the film to reveal she’s been Agent Smith all along. And, hopefully, they will.