Clairo Rises in the Antonoff Power Rankings With New Album and Song

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Your Gen-Z fave, Clairo, has solar-powered her way into announcing her second album, Sling, by also releasing its gloomy first track, “Blouse.” You’ve perhaps already heard the Massachusetts prodigy’s 2019 breakthrough song “Sofia,” which has been all over the corners of TikTok. Pitchfork reports that the album, produced by Jack Antonoff, will be released on July 16 and also feature background vocals from her pal Lorde. (Seriously, does Antonoff have his own hype house at this point?) Clairo has already brought the mood down at The Tonight Show last week by performing “Blouse,” a stripped-down guitar song about a lost love, and not, like, failing to use Woolite while washing a top.