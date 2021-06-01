Coachella Will Return to the Desert in April 2022

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

Good news for all the influencers terribly inconvenienced by pandemic restrictions: Coachella is back. Festival promoter Goldenvoice has officially set dates for the music festival’s 2022 return after postponing the 2020 and 2021 events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Next year, the festival will take place April 15 to April 17 and April 22 to April 24. Advance tickets go on sale beginning Friday, June 4, at 10 a.m. PT. The music festival had initially planned an April 2021 event but canceled in January, deciding on 2022 back in March. The 2020 lineup included headliners Travis Scott, Rage Against the Machine, and Frank Ocean as well as a surprise performance by Lady Gaga. It’s currently unclear if the lineup will be restored for the delayed event, but tickets from 2020 will be honored, so we hope your fave makes it. So far, this year’s returning events are Lollapalooza (July 29–August 1), Bonnaroo (September 2–5), Pitchfork Music Festival (September 10–12), and Gov Ball (September 24–26). Next year’s festivals include Primavera Sound (June 2–4 and 9–11, 2022) and Glastonbury (exact dates still TBD). Just one more year, then you can dust off your flower crowns and assless chaps.

See you in the desert 🌵 Coachella returns April 15-17 & 22-24, 2022. Register now to access the 2022 advance sale beginning Friday, June 4 at 10am PT.https://t.co/qujCsdCWkp pic.twitter.com/0PzCZYrbB6 — Coachella (@coachella) June 1, 2021