Photo: Jemal Countess/FilmMagic

The Offer — the Godfather making-of miniseries for Paramount+ that was supposed to star Armie Hammer, until …you know — has added three more good fellas to its cast. Per Deadline, Giovanni Ribisi, Colin Hanks, and Dan Fogler are joining Matthew Goode and Miles Teller in the behind-the-scenes look at a New Hollywood classic.

Teller will star as Al Ruddy, the two-time Oscar-winning producer of The Godfather. The series will follow Ruddy as he works to get The Godfather off the ground, a notoriously finicky process. Hollywood-history buffs have already heard the tale told from the perspective of Paramount head Robert Evans in the book, audiobook, and movie The Kid Stays in the Picture. Goode is playing Evans in the film.

Ribisi will be playing Joe Colombo, boss of the Colombo crime family. As head of the Italian American Civil Rights League, Colombo assisted Ruddy in smoothing out tensions between the film and the Italian American community of New York. Hanks will play Gulf & Western executive Barry Lapidus, and Fogler will play director Francis Ford Coppola.