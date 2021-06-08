Photo: TBS

Conan O’Brien is saying Conan O’Bye-en to Conan, the TBS late night show he’s hosted since 2010. We haven’t gone a full year without Conan on late night since 1993, when his long-running NBC series began. Now, ol’ Coco is going full-speed ahead on his pivot to podcast, and we’ll be ending the show with two final weeks at the Largo Theater in Los Angeles, where he has been filming remotely during the pandemic. In an exciting change, he’ll be welcoming a live studio audience to the space for these final two weeks, which will run from June 14 to the finale on Thursday, June 24. The show also announced its lineup of guests for these final two weeks of shows, which will include “a look-back at memorable moments of this iteration of O’Brien’s historic late-night career.” Jack Black will be the final guest during the hour-long finale episode on the 24th. Here’s the full line-up:

Monday, June 14: Patton Oswalt

Tuesday, June 15: Martin Short

Wednesday, June 16: JB Smoove

Thursday, June 17: Mila Kunis

Monday, June 21: Bill Hader

Tuesday, June 22: TBA [oooooooh]

Wednesday, June 23: Dana Carvey

Thursday, June 24: Jack Black