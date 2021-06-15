Cruel Summer Renewed for Second, Crueler Summer

Retweet. Photo: @cruelsummer/Twitter

Freeform will continue its tradition of psychologically terrorizing teens with another season of Cruel Summer. The freshman hit has been renewed for a second season ahead of its chilling season-one finale Tuesday, June 15. “Renewing Cruel Summer for a season two was an easy decision,” Freeform president Tara Duncan said in a statement. “It’s the biggest series debut in Freeform’s history and the audience response has been overwhelmingly positive. [Executive producers] Jessica [Biel], Michelle [Purple], and [showrunner] Tia [Napolitano] did a phenomenal job telling an addictive story that’s tapped into the cultural Zeitgeist. I’m excited to see where they take the series next.” The series stars Cloak & Dagger’s Olivia Holt as cool girl Kate Wallis and Chiara Aurelia as normal girl Jeanette Turner. Over the course of three summers — ’93, ’94, and ’95 — Kate goes missing, is rescued, and accuses Jeanette of doing nothing when she sees her held captive. By 1995, Jeanette is preparing for trial — not for any crimes but a defamation suit against Kate. The season finale, titled “Hostile Witness,” will force them “to answer the question on everyone’s mind, but the answer comes with a price that not everyone can pay,” promises the official description. Whatever it is, it apparently means more secrets, more episodes, and more Bananarama stuck in your head. Another Cruel Summer arrives in 2022.