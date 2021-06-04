As If Her Starring Roles Aren’t Enough, Cynthia Erivo to Release Debut Album

Cynthia Erivo is no stranger to storytelling in her acting career, taking on everything from The Color Purple to the lives of Harriet Tubman and Aretha Franklin. Now, the performer is telling another story as a solo artist — and starting from the beginning. Erivo announced her debut album CH. 1 VS. 1, out September 17, and released lead single “The Good” alongside the news. The song is a buoyant, soulful R&B anthem, and comes with a music video ode to “Black queer love, intimacy, and breakups,” as the press release describes. Erivo is already a Grammy winner for the soundtrack to the 2015 Broadway revival of The Color Purple, and most recently recorded the song “Stand Up” for the 2019 movie Harriet, which nabbed her an Oscar nomination. Next stop: more Grammy noms!

