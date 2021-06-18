It’s finally summer and schools all over the country are closing for a mercifully non-pandemic reason, so what better use of a vacant campus then a packed music video? On Thursday night, DaBaby released the visual for his recently-teased single “Ball If I Want To,” his second new song of the year after “Masterpiece.” Both releases follow last year’s studio album, Blame It on Baby, and November’s EP, My Brother’s Keeper (Long Live G), which the rapper dedicated to his late brother, Glenn Johnson.

In his new video, DaBaby leads the constantly-moving student body through a library study session, lunch in the cafeteria, a random game of Twister, and finally to the courts outside, where they’re joined by the mascot of your new favorite sports team, the Charlotte Giant Smiley Diaper Babies. Sure, he might not strike fear into the heart of your rival high school, but at least he’ll definitely strike some fun.