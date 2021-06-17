Photo: Mathew Murphy

Twice in a lifetime level, unlocked. David Byrne’s American Utopia has become the latest show to announce its return to Broadway, with opening night scheduled for Friday, September 17 at the St. James Theatre. Byrne had previously unveiled plans to do another round of American Utopia performances prior to the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and he will be joined by all original members of his fabulously talented band. (He’s kept busy in the interim, though. Remember his pandemic dance club?) “The stage is a little wider and the capacity is a little bigger,” Byrne said in a statement. “I guess we did alright! Seriously, New York is back, and given all we’ve witnessed, felt and experienced, it is obvious to me that no one wants to go back to a world with everything the way it was. We have an opportunity for a new world here. See you there.” If you’re still unable to make it to this second round of performances, HBO and Spike Lee have a solution, but it’ll cost you a few monochromatic suits.