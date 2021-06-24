David Crosby Gets His Steely Dan Moment With ‘Rodriguez for a Night’

The royal scam has been all the friends we lost along the way. David Crosby released a new song from his upcoming July album For Free, and it’s a luscious, irony-soaked bop penned by Steely Dan maestro Donald Fagen called “Rodriguez for a Night,” which, dare we say, wouldn’t be out of place on a Gaucho or a Pretzel Logic. Crosby and his son, James, composed the music for the track. Like all Steely Dan songs, it features a complex studio band who we hope weren’t unexpectedly fired mid-session. “I’m so honored he gave us a set of words,” Crosby told Rolling Stone about Fagen last year. “I’ve been asking him for a couple of years. He started to trust us, I think. It took a long time, but he gave us a set of words that are really wonderful and we just wrote the shit out of them.” The song itself tells the story of a “drugstore cowboy” who loses his girlfriend to “the outlaw Rodriguez,” which sucks so badly that the cowboy now wants to “sell his soul” to get his groove back. Next thing you know, he’ll crawl like a viper through these suburban streets and make love a lot of women, languid and bittersweet.

