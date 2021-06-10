Doja Cat Has Ariana Grande, the Weeknd, JID, and More Orbiting Planet Her

Doja Cat, real name Amala Dlamini. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp

TikTok, gird your loins. The internet’s messiest pop star is back with a new album to dance to. Doja Cat, the rap diva and sometime Twitch streamer, announced the arrival of Planet Her on June 25 along with the 14-song track list. Features include Young Thug, Ariana Grande, the Weeknd, JID, and, of course, SZA on the single “Kiss Me More,” which made it to the top five on the Billboard Hot 100. The announcement was accompanied by the celestial album art, shot by David LaChapelle. Planet Her follows up her 2019 sophomore album Hot Pink, which gave us viral hits such as “Juicy,” “Streets,” “Say So,” “Freak,” “Cyber Sex,” and more. Just over a year and several TikTok trends ago, the 25-year-old Los Angeles rapper was thrown a #DojaCatIsOverParty, accused of writing offensive lyrics and being, as N.O.R.E. put it, “in racial chat rooms showing feet.” She addressed the uproar in an Instagram Live at the time, and a year later, she’s back bumping at “post-pandemic” parties. Nothing will prepare you for Doja Cat’s invasion.