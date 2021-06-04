Drake Bell of Drake & Josh Charged With Attempted Child Endangerment

Jared Drake Bell Photo: Michael Tran/Getty Images

Jared Drake Bell of Nickelodeon fame has been charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and attempted endangering children in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. The 34-year-old allegedly engaged in inappropriate conversations with a victim, which was at times sexual. Per local Fox 8, he was arrested by Cleveland Division of Police and his mugshot was taken on Thursday, June 3. Court documents show Bell appeared in court on June 3, entering a not-guilty plea. He was freed on a $2,500 personal bond and an agreement to have no contact with the alleged victim. The alleged incident took place on December 1, 2017, the same day Bell tweeted that he was scheduled to perform in Cleveland. (The tweet has since been deleted.) Bell, who also goes by Drake Campana, starred in Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh alongside Josh Peck from 2004 to 2007. He’s since continued in voice work and music. In August 2020, Melissa Lingafelt, ex-girlfriend from 2006 to 2009, accused him of verbal and physical abuse. In a statement given to People at the time, Bell said he “never abused” her. A pretrial hearing for his current charges is scheduled for June 23 over Zoom.