Goddamn, Dua Lipa’s “Love Again” music video has us falling in love with her all over again. More than a year after Future Nostalgia first got us feeling randy for her excellent dance-pop hits, the singer released the surrealist country-inspired video for “Love Again,” which now serves as her sixth single from the album. (Oh, the sample you hear? A 1932 Al Bowlly tune.) There are mechanicals bulls; people line dancing; gorgeous rawhide outfits straight out of the Bonanza x Fashion Nova collection; elaborate clown makeup perfect for the nighttime rodeo. But also a recurring theme of … eggs … which may or may not be invisible? Yeah, we’re not too sure, either.

