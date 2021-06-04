the videodome

Dua Lipa’s ‘Love Again’ Music Video Is the Love Child of Bonanza and Fashion Nova

Goddamn, Dua Lipa’s “Love Again” music video has us falling in love with her all over again. More than a year after Future Nostalgia first got us feeling randy for her excellent dance-pop hits, the singer released the surrealist country-inspired video for “Love Again,” which now serves as her sixth single from the album. (Oh, the sample you hear? A 1932 Al Bowlly tune.) There are mechanicals bulls; people line dancing; gorgeous rawhide outfits straight out of the Bonanza x Fashion Nova collection; elaborate clown makeup perfect for the nighttime rodeo. But also a recurring theme of … eggs … which may or may not be invisible? Yeah, we’re not too sure, either.

