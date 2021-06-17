Dune and Oscar Isaac’s Hot Beard Will Premiere at Venice Film Festival

Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Attenzione amici, cinema has returned. After over a year of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Oscar Isaac’s Very Nice Facial Hair, oh, apologies, we’re told the movie is actually called Dune, will be premiering at the Venice Film Festival. Variety reports that the epic sci-fi adaptation, which stars an ensemble cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, a filthy Jason Momoa, and Josh Brolin, will have its world premiere at the festival on September 3 before becoming available to the masses on HBO Max and in theaters October 1. We’ve now been privy to director Denis Villeneuve’s Dune photos and trailers since last April, when the rollout began for its initial December 2020 release. No buggies, though. Seems like a missed opportunity.