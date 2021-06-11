Hello, rebels? Are you out there? Anyone? Do we need to spell it for you? R-E-B-E-L-S? Eric Clapton and Van Morrison would love to see you and transport you all back to 1964. The rock deities, who enjoyed making an anti-lockdown jam last year and now go by Slowhand & Van, have released a music video for their track “The Rebels,” which appears on Morrison’s new album, Latest Record Project Volume I. If you close your eyes and let the blues-rock riffs wash over you, it’s almost as if non-U.K. icons George St. Geegland and Gil Faizon penned the lyrics for these fellow ornery septuagenarians, who lament that rebels are “hiding behind computer screens” and have no “spirit” or “soul” anymore. (Yes, true fans will know that the Oh, Hello boys are obsessed with Steely Dan, but we think the comparison still stands.) Okay … we need to listen to “Cocaine” after this …

