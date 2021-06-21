Usain Bolt’s Twin Storm and More Celebrity Father’s Day Pics

Photo: JULIAN SMITH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Happy Father’s Day to those who observe! From all of us here at Vulture, in the words of Doja Cat, “Damn, papa, you a rare breed.” Celebrities celebrated, as they do, with social-media posts ranging from heartfelt (the announcement of Usain Bolt’s newborn twins) to vaguely self-promoting (Taylor Swift reminding us that Red is the next re-record) to extremely dadlike (Jason Momoa shirtless playing with his wet dogs). As much as Father’s Day is about taking stock of how much your own parental figure does, it’s also about checking in on the celebrity families we’ve emotionally imprinted on, whether it’s iconic dads like Eugene Levy or new ones like Zayn Malik and Joe Jonas. Screw it, you don’t even actually have to be a dad. Vaccine Daddy and dog fathers can get some love, too. See all the daddies and zaddies celebrities honored this Father’s Day below.

Usain Bolt announced the arrival of his excellently named twin boys, Thunder and Saint Leo. We’d wish big sister Olympia Lightning good luck, but with a name like that, she can definitely hold her own.

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads but mostly mine, who called me yesterday to remind me he still has guitar picks from the Red Tour, ‘if they’re needed’. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 20, 2021

Taylor Swift said HFD to her biggest fan.

And No. 1 Jonas Bros fan Sophie Turner shared this pic of “baby daddy” Joe in full dad cosplay.

A sweet glimpse at another new dad, Zayn Malik, thanks to Gigi Hadid.

We would be thankful for passing on those brows, too.

“Baby, you are the moon, the stars and the sour cream pound cake of my life,” Jessica Biel wrote in her post to Justin Timberlake. Sweet.

Even sweeter? This slideshow of Mandy Moore’s man, Taylor Goldsmith, where he and newborn Gus look like twins.

Demi Moore paid tribute to her ex Bruce Willis, #girldad to Rumer, Tallulah, Scout with Moore and Evelyn and Mabel with wife Emma Hemming Willis.

And, finally, here’s Diplo with a Father’s Day folk tale for us all.