Netflix Promises a Spooky Girl Summer With Fear Street Trilogy Trailer

Welcome to the killer capital of the United States. With a name like Shadyside, are you surprised? Netflix’s latest trailer for the horror trilogy based on R. L. Stine’s Fear Street book series introduces us to the cursed town where people have been possessed and turned into killers for three centuries. In 1994, a group of students pieces together Shadyside’s bloody history, and they realize they might be the next victims. A 1978 summer-camp competition is interrupted by murders and an ominous warning that “it’s happening again.” When the sole survivor is later asked by the 1994 cast how to break the chain of massacres, she replies, “You have to go back to where it started.” Flashback to 1666, when a body hangs from a tree, blood is painted across a door, and a man claims that the devil has arrived. “If they want a witch, I will curse this town forever,” someone promises. As faceless killers appear throughout the trailer, Stranger Things alums Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink are among the terrified teens seen fighting to survive. The three parts of Fear Street Trilogy will have a back-to-back-to-back weekly release, dropping on July 2, July 9, and July 16.

