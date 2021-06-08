Lindsey Buckingham Goes His Own Way With New Album and New Divorce

Photo: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Did he also cut his family vacation short to help with the news blitz? It’s been a busy 24 hours for Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, who not only announced his first solo album in a decade with a corresponding nationwide tour, but also confirmed that he’s divorcing his wife. Let’s start with the music news: Buckingham will release his self-titled album on September 17, and the lead single, “I Don’t Mind,” is already available to stream in all its fingerpicking glory. In a statement, Buckingham said that the song is about the challenges of romantic relationships, which, uh, we guess he’s had experience with. “Over time, two people inevitably find the need to augment their initial dynamic with one of flexibility, an acceptance of each others’ flaws, and a willingness to continually work on issues; it is the essence of a good long-term relationship,” he explained. “This song celebrates that spirit and discipline.” To that end, TMZ was the first to report Buckingham’s split from Kristen Messner, whom he had been married to for over two decades. So, is everyone in Fleetwood Mac back to being single? It’s 1978 all over again.