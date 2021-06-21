20,000 vaccinated and maskless revelers were treated to Madison Square Garden’s first post-pandemic (or, uh, mid-pandemic) concert on Sunday night, with confirmed rock legends Foo Fighters giving the fans exactly what they wanted: a three-hour, eardrum-rupturing performance and Dave Grohl’s fantastic, sweat-filled hair. Oh yeah, and Dave Chappelle also stopped by to perform Radiohead’s “Creep,” a song that he’s loved dearly for several years. “We were the band that got to reopen fucking Madison Square Garden, that’s some real shit. So I thought maybe we should do something special, just so it’s a night to remember,” Grohl teased the crowd. “I know a few Daves, but to be honest, my favorite fucking Dave is here tonight to sing a song with us.” Man, hasn’t Dave Matthews already been through enough …

Related