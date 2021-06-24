The Show That Made Things Up

Sidekick, writer (Late Night, The Tonight Show, Conan), 1993–2000; 2009–21

My favorite bit was something we used to do called “Satellite TV,” and the setup was: We have this big satellite dish here at Rockefeller Center, and we have dozens of channels that you can’t get elsewhere. Like Lincoln Money Shot Channel and things like that. And then there were just slo-mo shots of Lincoln having orgasms. So that was just a chance to be absurd — a chance to just give you pure laughs that are not connected to anything.

Our bits weren’t going to come out and make you love them. They were weird! And they were right there in front of you, and you could come to them and love them, but we’re not going to come to you and say, “We understand that maybe you have a tamer sensibility than the people writing this.” We were like, “Hey! This is what we do. This is what we think is funny. And you’re welcome to come onboard, but it’s all we can do — we can’t cater to you.” And luckily, there were just enough young people who got it and liked what we did. Also, we got so many talented people. Amy Poehler, Andy Daly, Matt Walsh, Rob Corddry, and Rob Huebel I think did a bunch of bits for us — just tons of people that went on to be very successful comedians, and we got to utilize their talents really early on.

We used to kill ourselves. I remember within the first couple years, when I would go off on the weekends and do remotes, there was one stretch of 27 days where I just worked straight through. We were doing the show five days a week, I was going away on weekends, then I would come back with the remote and it was up to me to edit it most of the time. As time went on, that changed. But there’s plenty of times I was there until two o’clock in the morning editing a bit, but we just felt like we had to do it. We just kind of poured ourselves into the show, and that’s just not sustainable — not just for your life, but the show would just stop being funny if everyone’s fucking miserable. Like that “Desk Drive” bit that we used to do? That was a fucking nightmare every day. It would put everyone in a bad mood because it was just so complicated: the tape rolls, the green screen, just getting everything right. It eventually slowed down. We would just do less complicated bits. We still get away with it, I guess; it’s hard as you get older to be as weird. It just is.

This is going to sound immodest, but there isn’t a relationship like [Conan’s] and my relationship in a lot of the other shows. Even Ed McMahon was a bit of a prop; he was an object, rather than a character, in many ways. In fact, a lot of the old-timers, when we first came on, thought I was the guy where you could go, “And this fat dum-dum over here …” And then they’d quickly learn that the audience would go, “Now, don’t do that! That’s our guy.”

I think our brand of humor has always been true to itself. Our first concern wasn’t what’s going to work; it was what’s funniest. Those are two different things. There was a standard of how funny something had to be. I will say ours is the funniest late-night show that’s ever been on. And I loved Late Night With David Letterman. That’s the only one that even comes close to us.