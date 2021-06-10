A New Gossip Girl Revival Trailer Is Out, Shhh Don’t Tell Anyone

You know you missed her. The trailer for HBO Max’s revival of Gossip Girl has arrived, and it’s here to prove that rich prep school assholes can be queer, or people of color. Some things have stayed very much the same for Gossip Girl: lounging on the steps, Kristen Bell as the voice of GG, and a terminal case of the hornies in its promotional material. But in universe, Gossip Girl is an Instagram account, bringing the show into the age of Deuxmoi. Frank Ocean’s “Super Rich Kids” plays over the trailer, where we see new student Zoya (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Whitney Peak) threaten the status of Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander), All About Eve style. HBO Max dropped the names of all the characters at the beginning of this year, along with their one-word description. The nuGoss premieres on HBO Max July 8.

