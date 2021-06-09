that's amore

Not to Be Outdone, Frankie Grande Is Engaged

By
Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

We still may not know if Frankie Grande was one of the lucky “20 people” at Ariana Grande’s wedding, but no matter — the elder Grande sibling will celebrate his own nuptials soon enough. Not to be outdone by his half-sister, who married quarantine boyfriend Dalton Gomez less than a month ago, Frankie announced his own engagement to actor Hale Leon on Instagram and with a People exclusive. YouTuber and former Big Brother houseguest Frankie told People he popped the question on June 8 in virtual reality, at venue Dreamscape in Los Angeles, where the couple had one of their first dates; the proposal, per the outlet, involved “intergalactic virtual fireworks.” “I have been working on proposing to him in virtual reality for over a year and it was ABSOLUTELY breathtaking for us both,” Frankie said. He began dating Leon in 2019, shortly after ending his notorious throuple relationship with a married couple. Ari sent her congratulations to the new fiancés, commenting, “the most beautiful. love u both so so so much. 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍” on Frankie’s Instagram. On her own Instagram Story, Ariana shared photos of the couple’s engagement cake and of herself wearing two bracelets beaded with Frankie and Hale’s names.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
Not to Be Outdone, Frankie Grande Is Engaged