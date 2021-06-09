We still may not know if Frankie Grande was one of the lucky “20 people” at Ariana Grande’s wedding, but no matter — the elder Grande sibling will celebrate his own nuptials soon enough. Not to be outdone by his half-sister, who married quarantine boyfriend Dalton Gomez less than a month ago, Frankie announced his own engagement to actor Hale Leon on Instagram and with a People exclusive. YouTuber and former Big Brother houseguest Frankie told People he popped the question on June 8 in virtual reality, at venue Dreamscape in Los Angeles, where the couple had one of their first dates; the proposal, per the outlet, involved “intergalactic virtual fireworks.” “I have been working on proposing to him in virtual reality for over a year and it was ABSOLUTELY breathtaking for us both,” Frankie said. He began dating Leon in 2019, shortly after ending his notorious throuple relationship with a married couple. Ari sent her congratulations to the new fiancés, commenting, “the most beautiful. love u both so so so much. 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍” on Frankie’s Instagram. On her own Instagram Story, Ariana shared photos of the couple’s engagement cake and of herself wearing two bracelets beaded with Frankie and Hale’s names.
Not to Be Outdone, Frankie Grande Is Engaged
Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images