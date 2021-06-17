Get Ready for the First Diana Ross Album in 15 Years

Photo: Rick Kern/Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation

Diana Ross recorded an album in quarantine, and of COURSE Jack Antonoff is involved! The diva par excellence announced that her first album in 15 years, Thank You, will come out in September. It’s her first album of original material in 22 years, per the Guardian. A press release from Ms. Ross promised “a powerful, inclusive musical message of love and togetherness” and that “with its songs of happiness, appreciation, and joy, it wholeheartedly acknowledges that we are in this all together.” Ross co-wrote all 13 songs on the record, with help from the likes of Antonoff, Sam Smith collaborator Jimmy Napes, Ariana Grande songwriter Tayla Parx, and Spike Stent, who has worked with Madonna and Björk. Ross recorded the album in her home studio.

“Thank You” is my new single and my new album will be released in September. I’m so excited. Listen for it! #dianarossthankyou pic.twitter.com/aQyVqn1fcf — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) June 17, 2021

Who is Ross thanking with Thank You? The fans, of course. “This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time,” Ross said in a statement reported by the Guardian. “I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you, the listeners. As you hear my voice you hear my heart.”