Tits Up for Kelly Bishop, Who’s Joining The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Well, buy us a boa and drive us to Reno, because this is some excellent casting news. The incomparable Kelly Bishop has joined the cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for season four, becoming the latest Gilmore Girls actor to appear on the Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino series. Amazon confirmed the casting today but erred on revealing the character Bishop will portray; however, the streaming service teased that the new Maisel season will be “edgier” than what we’ve seen in the past. In addition to Bishop bringing fear and respect to the ’60s Upper West Side, former Stars Hollow denizens Alex Borstein, Liza Weil, and Brian Tarantina have appeared on Maisel through the years, and Milo Ventimiglia will show up as a guest star in season four as a “very handsome” and “very different” character. Mmm … yes … no complaints …