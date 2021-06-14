Girls5Eva Will Get Back 3gether 4 a Season 2

Like a contestant on American Warrior Singer who’s been knocked down and yet still gets up to belt, there’s some juice left in Girls5Eva’s attempt at a comeback tour. Peacock announced today that it has renewed the comedy series, created by Meredish Scardino and executive produced by Tina Fey, for a second season. The show follows the members of a former very early 2000s girl group – Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps, and Paula Pell – who get back together to try to get one more shot at fame. Their group also included the late, departed Ashley Park, who, we’re told, died in an infinite pool accident, but maybe we’ll find out the truth around that incident in season 2? And the truth involves an excuse to port Ashley Park into the show’s present? Just saying, as the show goes from season 1 to 2, why not bring the group up from four to five?

