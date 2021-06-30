Photo: Rich Polk/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The Golden Globes continue to rearrange deck chairs. Variety is reporting that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will be letting non-English speaking movies compete for the Best Motion Picture categories in future Golden Globe shows. Animated films will also be allowed to compete, as long as they meet other eligibility requirements. Unfortunately, few will see this change take place, as the 2022 telecast has been cancelled by NBC.

Last year, Minari was barred from competing for a Best Drama award because it had too much Korean in it. Rather, it was shunted into the Best Foreign Language Film category (which it won). The move was criticized at the time, with Daniel Dae Kim tweeting that it was the “film equivalent of being told to go back to your country when that country is actually America.”

Of course, the Minari scandal is just one PR nightmare that has befallen the HFPA of late. The LA Times dropped an exposé about the group’s cliquey and apparently racist nature, noting that there wasn’t a single Black member. Scarlett Johannsson and Tom Cruise also made public statements encouraging people to disassociate with the group, with Cruise even returning his awards.