Gone Girl Actor Lisa Banes Is in Critical Condition Following Hit-and-Run

Photo: Getty Images

Stage actress Lisa Banes, who also had notable roles in Nashville and Once Upon a Time and who co-starred in Gone Girl as Amy Dunne’s mother, is in “critical condition” after being struck by a scooter in a hit-and-run on the Upper West Side on Friday, June 4. According to the New York Daily News, the scooter driver was running a light and did not stop after striking Banes as she crossed Amsterdam Avenue near the Lincoln Center on the Upper West Side. “We have several days ahead of us to pray for Lisa,” her wife, Kathryn Kranhold, told the Daily News. “If anyone has any information about the scooter driver, we ask them to please call police.” In an article published in the Daily News on Friday night, before the victim was identified as Banes, a witness said, “people were filming her, not helping her.”