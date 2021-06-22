xoxo

Who’s Blaire? Who’s Nate? Is Anybody Dan?

Photo: Vulture and Photos by Everrett Collection and HBO MAX

The new cast of Gossip Girl isn’t a warmed-over version of the last one. But the two share a lot of character traits.

Nate ➼ Aki

Evan Mock as Aki. Chace Crawford as Nate. Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Photos by Everett Collection and HBO MAX

He’s sensitive and a little clueless, not unlike Nate; a cinephile who name-drops Gaspar Noé; a bit queer but with a Blair-like girlfriend, Audrey.

Blair + Serena ➼ Julien

Blake Lively as Serena, Leighton Meester as Blair, and Jordan Alexander as Julien. Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Photos by Everett Collection and HBO MAX

She’s Blair in the pecking order but Serena in cool-girl status (think Hannah Bronfman); an influencer for clout, not money.

Jenny + Serena + Vanessa ➼ Zoya

Taylor Momsen as Jenny, Lively as Serena, jessica szohr as Vanessa, and Whitney Peak as Zoya. Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Photos by Everett Collection and HBO MAX

Julien’s half-sister, a scholarship student who lives in a rent-controlled apartment. Outsider like Jenny, do-gooder like Serena, individualist like Vanessa.

Georgina ➼ Monet + Luna

Zion Moreno as Luna, Michelle Trachtenberg as Georgina, and Savannah Lee Smith as Monet. Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Photos by Everett Collection and HBO MAX

Her uncanny talent for revenge lives again in Monet and Luna, best friends and ladies-in-waiting to Julien.

Dan ➼ Obie

Penn Badgley as Dan and Eli Brown as Obie. Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Photos by Everett Collection and HBO MAX

He looks and talks like Dan; he volunteers and has a sense of right and wrong. The wealthiest of the kids and the one with the most guilt about money.

Blair ➼ Audrey

Emily Alyn Lind as Audrey and Meester as Blair. Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Photos by Everett Collection and HBO MAX

Aki’s girlfriend and Julien’s bestie has Blair’s wit, style, and interest in Audrey Hepburn but is a caretaker uninterested in power grabs or influencer status.

Chuck ➼ Max

Thomas Doherty as Max and Ed Westwick as Chuck. Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Photos by Everett Collection and HBO MAX

A sexually fluid flirt with a devilish grin. “I wrote it not realizing how much like Chuck he was,” Safran says; think Ewan McGregor meets James McAvoy.

