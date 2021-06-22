Who’s Blaire? Who’s Nate? Is Anybody Dan?

The new cast of Gossip Girl isn’t a warmed-over version of the last one. But the two share a lot of character traits.
Nate ➼ Aki
He’s sensitive and a little clueless, not unlike Nate; a cinephile who name-drops Gaspar Noé; a bit queer but with a Blair-like girlfriend, Audrey.
Blair + Serena ➼ Julien
She’s Blair in the pecking order but Serena in cool-girl status (think Hannah Bronfman); an influencer for clout, not money.
Jenny + Serena + Vanessa ➼ Zoya
Julien’s half-sister, a scholarship student who lives in a rent-controlled apartment. Outsider like Jenny, do-gooder like Serena, individualist like Vanessa.
Georgina ➼ Monet + Luna
Her uncanny talent for revenge lives again in Monet and Luna, best friends and ladies-in-waiting to Julien.
Dan ➼ Obie
He looks and talks like Dan; he volunteers and has a sense of right and wrong. The wealthiest of the kids and the one with the most guilt about money.
Blair ➼ Audrey
Aki’s girlfriend and Julien’s bestie has Blair’s wit, style, and interest in Audrey Hepburn but is a caretaker uninterested in power grabs or influencer status.
Chuck ➼ Max
A sexually fluid flirt with a devilish grin. “I wrote it not realizing how much like Chuck he was,” Safran says; think Ewan McGregor meets James McAvoy.