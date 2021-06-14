It Sure Looks Like Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Got Secretly Married

Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Secret celebrity weddings are all the rage these days, from Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza to Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez to … Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani? Not that they’ve made anything else about their relationship much of a secret, but “Page Six” reported that Stefani was spotted wearing a shiny new ring on June 12. The sighting came after the pop star posted a photo to Instagram of her sipping wine and holding a gift with the words “SHE’S GETTING MARRIIIEEEEED” over the image. Stefani had stepped out in Santa Monica, California — alongside Shelton and her 7-year-old son Apollo — just after returning from a trip to Oklahoma, the outlet reported. Curiously, a source had told Us Weekly in December that Shelton had a chapel built on his ranch in Oklahoma for the couple’s impending wedding. As if this major wife guy could wait any longer to officially have a wife.

Shelton and Stefani announced their engagement last October, five years after the two became more than competing The Voice coaches and confirmed their relationship in November 2015. The pair had both come out of previous marriages — Shelton to country superstar Miranda Lambert, whom he divorced in July 2015, and Stefani to Bush rocker Gavin Rossdale, whom she split from just two weeks later that August. People reported in December 2019 that Stefani had been waiting to marry Shelton until she’d annulled her marriage to Rossdale, in line with her Catholic faith; a source told Us Weekly this past January that Stefani had finally received an annulment from the church, a month after reportedly settling the terms of her divorce from Rossdale.