Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images The Recording Academy

She already has the G and the O for her eventual EGOT, but no one ever said you couldn’t stack a few more Gs on top while working on your Tony and your Emmy. Almost exactly two months after taking home this year’s Academy Award for Best Original Song, H.E.R. has released her 21-track debut full-length studio album, Back of My Mind, featuring appearances by Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Baby, Thundercat, Chris Brown, DJ Khaled, Yung Bleu, YG, Bryan Tiller, and Cordae.

In addition to taking home an Oscar for “Fight for You” from Judas and the Black Messiah earlier this year, H.E.R. was awarded the Grammy for Song of the Year for “I Can’t Breathe,” not to mention receiving five other Grammy nominations each for her 2019 compilation album, I Used to Know Her. Ladies and gentlemen… it’s H.E.R.E.