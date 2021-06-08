Hacks Will Be Back(s) on HBO Max for Season 2

Photo: Jake Giles Netter/HBO/JAKE GILES NETTER

Mare of Easttown is over, but we’re not saying goodbye to Jean Smart on our TVs anytime soon. Ahead of its season one finale on Thursday, June 10, HBO Max announced today that its original comedy series Hacks has been renewed for a second season. The show, which follows the relationship between a Las Vegas comedian played by Jean Smart and her protégé played by Hannah Einbinder, was co-created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky, all of whom bring their Broad City energy to this project. In a joint statement, they said, “Many years ago, we set out to tell a deeply important story that needed to be told – that of a handsome, charming talent manager and his two demanding female clients. We’re so glad that story resonated with audiences, and we can’t wait to get to work on season two. See you soon!” The statement also included this incredible quote from Jean Smart: “I am absolutely thrilled we are picked up for a second season and I told Hannah it’s ‘No more Miss Nice Guy; from now on it’s Bette and Joan! And guess who’s BETTE??!!’” So we guess this is also an unofficial Feud: Bette and Joan announcement?